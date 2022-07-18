Weapons Call Disrupts Traffic On Hwy 141

Bracebridge OPP officers with Muskoka Paramedics Services responded to a call from a paving road crew on Muskoka Road 141 in Muskoka Lakes Twp on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. about a man who had exited his home nearby and shot into the woods.

It was allegedly reported by the paving crew the shots were towards them due to the excessive noise from the work being done.

Out of caution for all involved, police closed Muskoka Road 141 in the area of Bent River in order to conduct an investigation into the nature of the discharge, ultimately determining that no criminal offence had been committed. The highway was reopened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The male told police he was attempting to shoot a groundhog. No injuries were reported.