Argument At Convenience Store In Gravenhurst Leads To Charges

By
News Room
-
0

On Friday July 15, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call from a member of the public about a disturbance happening at the corner of Winewood Ave and John Street in Gravenhurst, ON during which three people were assaulted.

The incident began as a disagreement at a convenience store in Gravenhurst that escalated into one vehicle chasing the other until it stopped at the above location. A confrontation ensured and three people were assaulted.

Police have charged 22 year-old Austin Dobie of Gravenhurst with 3 counts of Assault CC 266 and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 30, 2022 to answer to his charges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here