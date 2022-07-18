Argument At Convenience Store In Gravenhurst Leads To Charges

On Friday July 15, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call from a member of the public about a disturbance happening at the corner of Winewood Ave and John Street in Gravenhurst, ON during which three people were assaulted.

The incident began as a disagreement at a convenience store in Gravenhurst that escalated into one vehicle chasing the other until it stopped at the above location. A confrontation ensured and three people were assaulted.

Police have charged 22 year-old Austin Dobie of Gravenhurst with 3 counts of Assault CC 266 and he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 30, 2022 to answer to his charges.