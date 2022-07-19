Town Of Bracebridge Raises The Pride Flag

Mayor Rick Maloney was joined by Muskoka Pride to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of the annual Muskoka Pride Week.

Muskoka Pride is excited to welcome everyone back to celebrate in-person including the following events in Bracebridge:

Drag Trivia on July 18 at Barrelhouse Bracebridge,

Driveway Drag Show on July 20,

Mini-golf tournament and MQFF: After Dark on July 21, and the

Muskoka Pride Parade on July 24.

Muskoka Pride is a registered not for profit organization with a mission to bring people together by offering advocacy, resources and social activities for Muskoka’s diverse 2SLGBTQIA+ community. For more information on the week of events, visit muskokapride.com.

“We are excited to welcome Muskoka Pride back to Bracebridge for a week of in-person events. Muskoka Pride Week brings together the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and allies to celebrate, support and engage with one another, and we’re grateful to host so many events here in town. Wishing everyone a happy Pride!” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“It is a pleasure to raise the Pride Flag in Bracebridge for the 11th year in a row. The Pride Flag gives all of society an opportunity to come together under one banner.” – Merv Taylor-Morin