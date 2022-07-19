COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available In Simcoe Muskoka July 18 To July 23

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from July 18 to July 23. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, first booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and second booster doses for people 18 years and older who received their first booster dose five months (140 days) or a minimum of three months (84 days) ago are available at the following locations:

Monday, July 18

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach Time: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Elmvale Community Arena, 14 George St., Elmvale Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Village Square Mall, 2 Poyntz St., Penetanguishene Time: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market, 861 Bay St., Gravenhurst Time: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Clinic Location: GO-VAXX Bus – Huntsville Active Living Centre, 20 Park Sr., Huntsville Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic –Barrie Food Bank, 42 Anne St., S., Barrie Time: 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic (walk-ins only) – Baysville Walkabout Festival, Bridge St., Lake of Bays Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Bridgeview Park (Tay Bike Day), 12 Fallowfield Ln., Waubaushene Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Perkinsfield Park (Tiny Township Community BBQ), 43 County Road 6 South, Tiny Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie:

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m. Friday: 10 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. Appointments can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above.

You may also receive the vaccine at many local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit SMDHU’s COVID-19 page smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.