Off Duty OPP Officer Finds Impaired Driver On Housey’s Rapids Road

On Monday July 18, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. an off-duty OPP officer, was travelling on Houseys Rapids Road in Gravenhurst and became concerned about the driving behaviour of another motorist.

The officer had an opportunity to talk to the driver when she stopped her car, realized that alcohol might be a factor and called for a patrol officer to attend.

Bracebridge OPP officers attended and continued the investigation, subsequently arresting and charging 42 year-old Shannon Hill of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused’s drivers license has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 6, 2022 to answer to her charges.