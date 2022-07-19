Orillia OPP Arrest Two Impaired Drivers In Just Four Hours

Provincial Police in Orillia have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired driving following two separate traffic stops.

On July 16, 2022, shortly before 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 12 in Orillia. Police located the vehicle which nearly struck a police vehicle and failed to stop briefly for police. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Mizanur Rahman, age 52, of Scarborough, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation

Flight From Police

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is set to appear on August 9, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia. Their vehicle was impounded for 7-days and an Administrative Drivers Licence suspension for 90 days was issued.

About four hours later, officers while on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Officers commenced an impaired driving investigation upon speaking with the driver, who was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP Detachment.

As a result, Kenesah Lewis, age 36, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is set to appear on August 2, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia. Their vehicle was impounded for 7-days and an Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension for 90 days was issued.