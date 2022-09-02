Traffic Stop In Huntsville Leads To Impaired Charge

On September 2, 2022, at 08:08 a.m., members of the Huntsville OPP received a dispatch of an intoxicated male driving and looking to buy beer.

The car in question was located at 8:15 a.m. by police in the Huntsville Place Mall parking lot with a male in the driver seat drinking a beer. Edward WILLIAM (61 years of age) of Barrie was arrested and a result of the ensuing investigation was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired contrary to section 320.14 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood contrary to section, 320.14 (1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice Muskoka.

