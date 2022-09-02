Five Youths Escape From Early Morning Fiery Crash In Tiny Township

A 911 call to the OPP at 3 a.m. September 2, 2022 resulted in emergency services being dispatched to a report that a single vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and caught fire on Tiny Beaches Road South at Algonquin Boulevard, Tiny Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Tiny Township Fire Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended to find a Dodge pick up truck that had been northbound on Tiny Beaches Road South and left the roadway, flipped and struck a utility pole and caught fire.

Police said all five occupants aged 15 to 19 years, all of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were able to get out of the vehicle suffering only minor injuries.

Through investigation officers arrested and have criminally charged the driver Michael Leszczynski 18 years of Caledon Village with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 20, 2022 and is also subject to a 90 day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment through the conditions set by the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS).