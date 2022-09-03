XcelerateHER Business Acceleration Program Launching In Orillia

In partnership, the City of Orillia, along with Georgian College’s Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC), and Creative Nomad Studios, are excited to launch XcelerateHER, a business accelerator program for female-identifying business leaders, in Orillia this fall.

“The City of Orillia is pleased to support programs for local entrepreneurs. Whether starting, growing, or scaling a business, the XcelerateHER program has the potential to support a range of sectors here in the Orillia area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Orillia is a welcoming, progressive City, with a wonderful business community, and this program provides a local opportunity for female business leaders to tap into customized business supports that address the unique barriers they may face in their industry.”

The XcelerateHER program, implemented through the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre at Georgian College in partnership with Sandbox, Small Business Enterprise Centre for Barrie, Simcoe County and Orillia, and Innisfil Accelerates, has been delivered in communities across Ontario. This unique program supports female entrepreneurs through a four-pronged approach: skills development, networking opportunities, workshops and success stories. The eight-month program will feature a launch event, six-part series, peer groups, mentorship, and support.

The XcelerateHER program launches in Orillia on Sept. 13 with an event happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Creative Nomad Studios (23 Mississaga St. W.), a co-work space and innovation hub for entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses, and creatives. The launch event will feature Jenn Walker from Dive Heart First, a business coach who supports entrepreneurs and encourages them to realize their potential.

The launch event will kick off a six-part series that will take place over the next eight months in Orillia. The series will support women in improving their business pitch, developing growth plans, tapping into industry mentors, and developing partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs.

“Female entrepreneurs in our community have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 for a variety of reasons, including lack of affordable childcare, the continuing wage gap, and the demographics making up the hardest-hit sectors,” said Laura Thompson, Senior Manager of Business Development. “This program seeks to support women as they navigate these challenges and work to successfully grow their business.”

Space in the XcelerateHER program Orillia launch event on Sept. 13 is limited and participation will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Participants are requested to register for the launch event at xcelerateherorillia.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the XcelerateHER program please contact the City of Orillia Business Development Division at edc@orillia.ca or 705-325-4900 or Creative Nomad Studios at info@creativenomadstudios.ca.