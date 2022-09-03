Annual Pool Maintenance At Bracebridge Sportsplex

The Bracebridge Sportsplex pool and climbing wall will be closed for annual maintenance from September 2 at 4:30 pm to September 12. This will include:

The replacement of the pool deck drain piping,

A thorough cleaning of the pool deck, change rooms, and climbing wall, and

The climbing wall will be re-routed for future climbers to enjoy new paths and challenges.

Beginning September 6, the front entrance to the Sportsplex will be closed to the public while the overhead pergola is removed. Patrons and visitors can enter/exit the facility using the auditorium entrance located on the east side of the building. The front entrance is scheduled to reopen on September 12.

During this time, the rest of the Sportsplex will remain open. Patrons are still able to enjoy the indoor walking track, land fitness classes and arena programming. For more information on available programming, visit bracebridge.ca/beactive or call 705-645-3037.