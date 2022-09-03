Temporary Boat Trailer Parking Now Available In Centennial Boat Launch Lot

In time for the long weekend, new temporary boat trailer parking is now available in the Couchiching Beach Parking Lot (boat launch parking lot) off Centennial Drive in Orillia.

Due to Phase 2 of the Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project, boat trailer parking will be discontinued at the former Canadian Pacific Railway right-of-way. As a result, beginning Sept. 2, 2022, and for the remainder of the 2022 boating season, boat trailers can be parked in the Centennial Boat Launch parking lot. Additional temporary parking has also been made available on the west shoulder of Centennial Drive (see Key Map).

“Centennial Drive and the surrounding area are a hub of construction activity as work begins to revitalize the area in line with the Downtown Tomorrow Plan,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We appreciate the community’s and visitors’ patience while we work to bring improvements to this strategic area of our city and have created this temporary boat trailer parking area to provide convenient parking for boaters to access Lake Couchiching for the remainder of the season during construction.”

A designated parking area for regular vehicles will remain available within the Couchiching Parking Lot (boat launch lot). Parking in the waterfront lots remains available at no cost at this time.

The City of Orillia continues to investigate options for parking within the waterfront area for the long-term. A Waterfront and Downtown Area Traffic and Parking Study has taken place and is currently being reviewed by staff. The study will include recommendations related to parking for Council’s consideration, such as the number of parking lots, spaces and their locations, along with parking management strategies, such as pricing, timing and availability. For more information regarding the study or parking in Orillia, please visit orillia.ca/parking.

The Centennial Drive Reconstruction Project Phase 2 includes construction of local sanitary sewers and watermains on Centennial Drive to service redevelopment in the area, construction of large underground storm water quality control structures to improve the quality of the storm sewer discharge, burying of the existing overhead power lines, and road reconstruction and realignment in the Canice Street/Centennial Drive/Mississaga Street East corridor between Brant Street East and Front Street.

For details regarding the Centennial Drive area improvements, and to sign up to receive updates during the project, visit orillia.ca/centennial.