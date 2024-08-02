Traffic Complaint On Hwy. 12 Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

Members from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid Criminal charges after responding to a traffic complaint from a community member near Hwy 12 and Division Rd in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Police received information that a White Ford 150 was swerving all over the road, hitting a reflector signs in the process. After patrolling the area police were able to locate a truck matching that description at Prices Corner Gas Bar. Officers entered into an impaired driving investigation placing a male driver under arrest.

Paul MOODY, 38-year-old of New Tecumseth, ON was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 plus

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Dangerous Operation

In addition to the charges, the driver received a 30-day licence suspension, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 14-days.

The Orillia Detachment would like to remind the public that drivers and other road users can significantly contribute to safer roads by avoiding taking unnecessary risks and complying with all traffic laws.