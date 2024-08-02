Multiple Boaters “Caught” Wearing Their Life Jackets

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) “caught” several paddlers and boaters wearing their life jackets during National Drowning Prevention Week.

Every year the Lifesaving Society designates the 3rd week of July as National Drowning Prevention Week. This year the campaign ran from July 21-27, 2024. In support of the campaign, the Almaguin Highlands OPP Marine Unit conducted an “I Got Caught Wearing My Life Jacket” event during the above-mentioned week. Throughout the week you may have noticed officers handing out stickers to those found wearing their life jacket or personal floatation device (PFD). The event focused on promoting life jacket safety on the water.

Please remember a life jacket works best when it is worn. Anyone out on the water is required to have a life jacket or PFD of appropriate size and in good working order for each person aboard the vessel. If you’re out on the water, have fun, be safe and wear your life jacket.