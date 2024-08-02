Driver Uses Emergency Vehicle Turn Around On Hwy 400 At Lake Joseph Road And Causes Collision

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded a multi-vehicle collision that caused an hours long closure of Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

On August 1, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Georgian Bay Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a collision on Highway 400 near Lake Joseph Road in Georgian Bay Township. Witnesses reported that a northbound vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lanes causing a collision with another vehicle. The investigation revealed that the 20-year-old driver of the car had inappropriately attempted to utilize an emergency vehicle turn around and lost control. He has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Bracebridge OPP would like to remind drivers to be cautious and follow all of the rules of the road, even minor collisions can cause unnecessary, lengthy delays on busy Muskoka roads.