Bracebridge OPP Report Three More Impaired Drivers

– As Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has indicated an increase in impaired drivers during the summer months thus far, they are encouraging motorists to make a safe plan for travel and not drive while impaired.

On July 29th, 2024, at 1:00 a.m. police responded to concerns from members of the public after a male party, who was potentially impaired, took off in his vehicle after engaging in a physical altercation at an address in Huntsville, ON. Police located the vehicle on Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested and charged 45-year-old Daniel Thomas of Orillia with Operation While Impaired, Over 80, Failure to Comply with Release Order and Driving While Under Suspension. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 20, 2024, to answer to his charges.

On July 29, 2024 at 11:25 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the community who had concerns about a vehicle that was stopped near their residence on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. Officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 47-year-old George Faetz of Muskoka Lakes Township with Operation While Impaired, Over 80 and Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 27, 2024, to answer to his charges.

On July 30, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to attend the parking lot of a convenience store on Taylor Road in Bracebridge regarding the driver of a vehicle who was possibly having a medical event. Police commenced an investigation into the circumstances and have charged 30-year-old Douglas Sweeney of Bracebridge, ON with Operation While Impaired-Drug and Operation While Prohibited. The accused was transported to hospital where he was treated and released. The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 3, 2024 to answer to his charges.

Please keep safety in mind this Civic Holiday long weekend and make a plan for a safe ride. Impaired driving charges can result in an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension and a minimum 7-day vehicle impoundment. Also, as of December 2018, police officers may demand a breath sample from anyone driving a motor vehicle on any street or highway, for the purposes of determining the presence of alcohol.