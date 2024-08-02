The Huntsville Theatre Company Presents ‘Broadway After Dark’ At Hidden Valley Highlands

(HTC) are excited to announce the fifth installment of their hit series ‘Broadway After Dark’ (BAD)! It’s back, bigger and better than ever!

‘Broadway After Dark’ is a musical revue of the dark, sexy and funniest hits from Broadway! Featuring songs from Sweeney Todd, Six, Chicago, Mean Girls, Hadestown and more, it all comes together for an evening of pure fun! Tickets won’t last long for this mega-popular show since it sells out so get yours before they disappear into the dark!

Director Lauren Rodrigues says the cast have been dancing and singing up a Broadway storm to get ready for this show.

“This cast lights up the stage with pure talent! Having these amazing voices all in one show has created this electric energy and I cannot wait for audiences to come along for the BAD ride! This is a truly unique theatrical experience for the adults in our community so come out and enjoy!”

The cast of local performers includes Veronica Leonard, Mark Rodrigues, Josie Robinson, Skye Goulbourne, Christine Robitaille, Nicole Moore, Rachel Thompson, Annaliese Duffield, Nick Kulchar, Pam Gray, Christina Merrick, Emeleigh Stroud, Christina Worth, Una Pape, Hillary Bignell and Meeda Berg.

‘Broadway After Dark’ will take place at Hidden Valley Highlands Ski Area (1655 Hidden Valley Rd, Huntsville) from August 7th-10th at 8:00pm. Recommended 16+. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for HTC members. They can be purchased at huntsvilletheatre.org or at the door.