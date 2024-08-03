OPP Find Impaired Boater On Lake Cecebe

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located an impaired boater during marine patrol on Lake Cecebe.

On July 28, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers conducting general marine patrol on Lake Cecebe stopped a vessel for a routine inspection. Through investigation, a lone operator of the vessel was charged.

Stephen Boyle, 61 years-of-age of Ryerson Township was charged with

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge at a later date.

If you suspect an operator is impaired, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.