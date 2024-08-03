OPP Remind Drivers To Slow Down And Move Over For Emergency Vehicles

-The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that being a safe, attentive driver means keeping an eye out for emergency vehicles and tow trucks on the roadside, slowing down and moving over a lane when it is safe to do so.

Not only is it the law, but it’s the only way to ensure police and other emergency workers have the safe space they need to work and help people who, for example, are involved in a collision or stranded on the roadside and need assistance.

During the Civic Day long weekend, the OPP will keep a close watch on drivers approaching emergency vehicles and tow trucks, to ensure motorists are complying with this law. Officers will also keep an eye out for aggressive, inattentive and impaired drivers, as well as drivers and passengers who are not buckled up. These road behaviours remain the leading causes or factors in road fatalities every year.

“Police and other emergency personnel conduct their daily duties on the roadside of Ontario’s busiest roads and highways everyday and are put at risk by inattentive and careless drivers who fail to move over when safe to do so. Please comply with the move over law and respect that our dedicated officers and emergency workers deserve to get home to their families safely, as much as every other road user does. Please help us keep everyone safe.”

— Deputy Commissioner Rohan Thompson, Provincial Commander, Traffic Safety and

Operational Support