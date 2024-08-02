Advancing Clinical Research In Muskoka Through Collaboration And Partnership

Building on a record of innovation and collaboration, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has entered into a formal partnership agreement with physician-based Local Education Groups (LEGs) in the region to enhance research growth.

A Local Education Group (LEG) is a group of physician clinical faculty who have joined together to assume responsibility for the provision of a significant, identifiable components of Northern Ontario School of Medicine University’s (NOSM) current academic mandate, explains Dr. Lisa Allen, Regional Research Coordinator. LEGs also support other academic activities such as professional development, research, and clinical innovation.

For more than a decade, MAHC has been involved in research projects led by physicians from the Huntsville, South Muskoka and Parry Sound Local Education Groups. Through the hard work of this collaboration of LEGs, the region has benefitted from over $1 million in research grant funding in the last seven years associated with over 50 research and quality improvement projects. In that time, the number of local physician researchers has also expanded from the interest of a few to more than three dozen.

“Physicians in Muskoka are very committed to research activities and leading formal academic investigation studies that are focused on improving clinical care and quality improvement,” says Allen. “Recently, studies have examined hospital readmissions, obstetrical emergencies, medication reconciliation, antimicrobial stewardship, exercise programs for cancer patients and survivors, penicillin allergy testing, and unattached patients.”

Research studies have achieved meaningful change for patients without a family doctor by supporting data collection highlighting the need for the unattached patient clinic at the Annex in Huntsville. Another study has prompted the use of SeamlessMD, a surgery patient portal using a smartphone app that provides remote support to a patient’s surgical journey using an interactive guide to prepare for their surgery beforehand and recover faster afterwards, all from the comfort of their own home.

“Clinical research continues to thrive in 2024 with eight additional funded studies approved to the tune of half a million dollars,” Allen adds. “Collaborating through a formal Memorandum of Understanding with MAHC will support ongoing growth of research in Muskoka.”

LEG-supported research is growing at an incredible rate, and MAHC is pleased to play a role in supporting researcher clinicians with $40,000 in annual financial support, says MAHC President and CEO Cheryl Harrison.

“Medical research helps support recruitment and retention of health care providers, enhances physician education and engagement, and ultimately benefits patient care in our region,” says Harrison. “Local high school and university students have also been able to get involved with paid positions and many have gone on to medical school and professional programs.”

The annual summer research program, which has employed more than 30 local learners, provides the opportunity for students to experience medical research while supporting the research team through data gathering. This allows clinicians to advance their studies without affecting their clinical time with patients.

MAHC is also proud of its longstanding formal partnership with NOSM University in helping train future physicians and allied health professionals of northern Ontario. Each year, the region hosts more than 100 medical students and residents as part of their training to become physicians, supported by local medical staff preceptors. NOSM University has expressed support for MAHC’s capital redevelopment project and is looking forward to strengthening this partnership and future training opportunities through the Made-in-Muskoka Healthcare system.