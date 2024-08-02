Ontario Investing In Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment In Parry Sound-Muskoka

The Ontario government is investing $654,500 through the Skills Development Training Stream into the De Novo Treatment Centre in Huntsville to help tradespeople in the construction sector overcome substance abuse disorder.

De Novo will use the funds to conduct research into the impacts of substance abuse disorder and the recovery process on families of tradespeople. The research project will enable De Novo to develop and implement leading edge educational activities, resources, and tools that better assist tradespeople and their families throughout the recovery journey.

“I’m thrilled that our government is making such a substantial investment into ensuring our skilled tradespeople have access to the best substance abuse disorder treatment in the world,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Premier Ford and our government have prioritized investing in the skilled trades and the men and women who build our province which, of course, includes ensuring they have access to the healthcare resources they deserve. De Novo Treatment Centre is a world-class facility that I’m proud to have operating here in Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

The Skills Development Fund Training Stream is open to a wide range of applicants, including employers, industry associations, labour unions, municipalities, hospitals and many more. The funding announced today builds on the government’s mission to make Ontario the best place in the world to work, live and raise a family.

Since its launch in 2021, Ontario’s Skills Development Fund has helped connect more than half a million jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying and fulfilling careers close to home.

Quick Facts

So far, the Skills Development Fund Training Stream has supported over 700 training projects across the province.

More than 420,000 of these participants are expected to be from an underrepresented group such as women, youth, persons with disabilities, racialized groups and Indigenous peoples.

Nearly 219,000 jobs are going unfilled across the province.

People interested in participating in the programs announced today are encouraged to contact the lead organizations of the projects directly.

The Skills Development Fund Training Stream is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

As announced in the 2024 Budget: Building a Better Ontario, the Ontario government is investing an additional $100 million through SDF to grow the trades workforce and build Ontario, bringing Ontario’s total SDF to over $1 billion.

