Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Arrest In Perry Township

Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charge one person with impaired driving after a traffic complaint.
On December 10, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Deer Lake Road, Perry Township for a suspected impaired driver. Police located the subject vehicle off the roadway, in a ditch.
Through investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to a nearby detachment for further testing.
Maurice Kmyta, 75 years-of-age, of Barrie was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Fail to comply with probation order – two counts
- Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Disobey stop sign
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 9th, 2025, in Sundridge. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The OPP remind motorists to report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 9-1-1 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.