Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Arrest In Perry Township

Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charge one person with impaired driving after a traffic complaint.

On December 10, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Deer Lake Road, Perry Township for a suspected impaired driver. Police located the subject vehicle off the roadway, in a ditch.

Through investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to a nearby detachment for further testing.

Maurice Kmyta, 75 years-of-age, of Barrie was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Disobey stop sign

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 9th, 2025, in Sundridge. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remind motorists to report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 9-1-1 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.