MadeGood Issues Granola Bar Voluntary Recall

We are voluntarily recalling certain MadeGood granola bars as a precautionary measure due to a potential safety hazard. There is a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal. We have addressed the source of the issue and are conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities. There have been no reports of injury; we’re initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers.

Please check your product codes and return recalled product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Kindly review the link below to determine if the MadeGood granola bar products in your pantry are part of the recall.

Refunds will be made available at the retailer where MadeGood products were purchased. If you believe you have a product on the list, please click here for more information. If you would like additional support, please call 855-215-5695 between 8am and 8pm EST.