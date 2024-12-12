Muskoka Resident Almost Became A Victim A Fraud

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police responds to many reports of frauds and would like to notify the public about a newer trend where fraudsters are showing up in person to collect cash or bank cards in an apparent attempt to increase their believability.

On December 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. police received a call from the victim of a fraud who described that they received a call from a phone number that they recognized as their bank and the person told her that her credit and debit cards had been compromised and they were sending a courier to pick up her cards. A short time later, a person arrived at the victims home and collected the cards. The victim became uneasy with this process and was able to lock her accounts and report the incident to her bank and police, her quick thinking prevented anyone from accessing her funds.

As members of the public become more informed and educated about online transactions, fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated. Police are strongly recommending that people slow the process down and second check and verify all information that they receive.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is Canada’s national, joint force anti-fraud repository whose mandate includes gathering intelligence on all types of frauds and analyzing the data that helps guide police investigations. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre also provides education and awareness on fraud prevention, to become educated on the many different types of fraud that may affect you, please visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.