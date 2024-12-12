Muskoka Secures $46,000 Grant From The Commonwell’s L.E.A.F. Program To Expand Food Delivery Programming

Food4Kids-Muskoka is getting a big boost this holiday season with a $46,000 grant from The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group’s Learning Engagement & Accelerator Fund (L.E.A.F.) to deliver more nutritious food to kids in need.

“The L.E.A.F. Grant is enabling us to lease a vehicle to better service the delivery route,” Michael Fox, Treasurer of Food4Kids- Muskoka says, “there’s so much food insecurity in this community and having our own vehicle will make delivery more efficient allowing us to serve even more kids in our region.”

Administered by The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group, the L.E.A.F. program invested $400,000 in grants this year, scaling from previous years. Tim Shauf, President of The Commonwell, emphasizes the program’s impact, stating, “We received over $3.7 million in funding requests this year, highlighting its crucial role in supporting communities.” Shauf adds, “Our L.E.A.F grants are about caring beyond us, and beyond now.”

L.E.A.F.’s mission is simple: cultivate community resilience and capacity through program development and facility/resource upgrades in places where residents learn, play, engage, and gather.

For more details about the “Getting Food To Kids” project visit thecommonwell.ca/leaf.