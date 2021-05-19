Traffic Complaint Leads To Arrest For Impaired Driving In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving and drug possession after receiving complaints of erratic driving in the City of Orillia.

On May 17, 2021, shortly after 6 a.m., officers received reports of an erratic driver who was suspected of being impaired, in a vehicle which was stopped in a parking lot on Memorial Avenue, Orillia. Officers quickly attended, located the vehicle and approached the driver who was slumped over the steering wheel. An impaired driving investigation was commenced and the driver was subsequently arrested. A search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

As a result, Georgina Poynter, age 39, of Elmvale, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 27, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.