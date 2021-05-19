New Chief Administrative Officer Announced For Gravenhurst

An update to this story we told you about Tuesday night.

Mayor Paul Kelly and Gravenhurst Council are pleased to announce that, following a comprehensive and extensive search, Scott Lucas will become the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Town of Gravenhurst. Mr. Lucas will begin his leadership role on November 1, 2021 and replace outgoing CAO Glen Davies, who began his tenure in 2015.

“I’m confident that we have selected a great leader for our organization and for our community. Council and I are looking forward to working very closely with Scott for the betterment of Gravenhurst. In all instances, the Town will be rising from a particularly challenging time in our history, and we will require continued strong leadership to guide staff in the right direction. The knowledge, expertise, and existing relationship that Scott has with our community, staff and Council is a fundamental foundation for future success. Council and I have been continually impressed with Mr. Lucas’s professionalism over the years and congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment.”

Scott is an accomplished senior municipal manager with over 17 years of experience in a variety of portfolios, including time as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Gravenhurst and currently serving at the Director of Community Growth and Development. Over the course of his career, Scott has sat on a variety of boards/organizations as a volunteer that have been impactful from both a professional and personal level. These endeavors have primarily been in support of enhancing community health and wellness, and he very much looks forward to further involving himself in the community here in Gravenhurst.

Mr. Lucas studied Human and Physical Geography at Brock University and undertook his graduate studies in Rural Planning and Development at the University of Guelph. He has obtained several certifications since, with a heavy focus on municipal leadership and management, including a Master Certificate in Municipal Leadership and Management through the Schulich program at York University.

Scott currently resides in Muskoka with his wife, Michelle, and two sons, Grady, and Nolan. He is excited about his new leadership role with the Town of Gravenhurst and looks forward to new challenges ahead.

This past November, Glen Davies informed Council of his intentions to retire in the New Year. This prompted Council to begin efforts to recruit a replacement. Working through Waterhouse Executive Search, a CAO Selection Team, comprising of Mayor Kelly, Deputy Mayor Lorenz, Councillor Murray, Councillor Pilger and the Manager of Human Resources was assembled. This Team worked intimately with the firm to shortlist over 200 interested candidates, who narrowed the field to eight. A final four applicants were invited to be interviewed by all of Council, who unanimously selected Mr. Lucas as the most qualified candidate.

“I want to thank Glen Davies for his guidance and leadership to our municipality over the last five years. On behalf of all Council, I extend our best wishes to Glen and his wife Dianna on the upcoming new chapter in their lives,” said Mayor Paul Kelly.

The role of the CAO is a key position responsible for strategic leadership, operations, and administration of the Town of Gravenhurst. The CAO acts as a key advisor and liaison to Council and it is the one position in the municipality that is wholly accountable to Council as its single employee. Over the next few months, the Town will work on plans to fill the role of Director of Community Growth and Development.