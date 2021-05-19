Ontario Expediting Process To File Criminal Charges

Bracebridge – The Ontario government is expanding the use of criminal eIntake – a digital platform that allows police officers to file criminal charges electronically. This system will be available in courthouses in the Central East Region this month, following successful launches in Northeastern and Northwestern Ontario. This initiative will also allow Justices of the Peace to enter their decisions and sign documents electronically and request additional information from police online.

“Our government is committed to ensuring our frontline police officers are best equipped with the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe and protected,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “The expansion of criminal eIntake enables information to flow seamlessly from the police to the courts and allows our frontline officers to spend more time preventing and investigating crime. This is yet another step we are taking towards building a more connected criminal justice system.”

The eIntake digital platform will be available in six courthouses across Central Eastern Ontario including Peterborough, Newmarket and Oshawa. The Ontario government is working to ensure the platform is available provincewide by 2022.

“Expanding the electronic filing of criminal charges to Central East Region is another step forward in our work to support the essential work of prosecutors, courts and police, including in rural communities,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “As we deliver this innovative platform to more regions of the province, we are building a more connected and resilient criminal justice system that reduces the valuable time Justices of the Peace and police spend on paperwork.”

Implementing the eIntake system is part of a series of digital initiatives the government is taking to build a justice system that is seamless, simple and efficient. The eIntake system is also part of Ontario Onwards: Ontario’s COVID-19 Action Plan for a People-Focused Government , and one of more than 30 projects changing the way people and businesses interact with government.

“By equipping our law enforcement with new digital tools, we are using technology to make our communities safer and our justice system more efficient,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, and Minister Responsible for Digital and Data Transformation. “We are moving Ontario Onwards by ensuring our critical services are more convenient, reliable, and accessible.”