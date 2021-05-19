It’s Now Easier To Report Polluters In Ontario

The Ontario government is launching a new user-friendly online tool so the public can conveniently report incidents of pollution in real-time from a smartphone. The new digital solution will mean photos and videos can be uploaded immediately so staff can respond quickly and effectively to keep communities safe.

Visit ontario.ca/reportpollution and fill out a simple form to report immediately if they witness:

pollution (e.g. solvents, oil, fuels or chemicals) on land, in the water or air

industrial or commercial noise pollution

waste being dumped into the natural environment

improper disposal of commercial waste

Using the tool, users can capture a wide range of information directly from the scene, including photographs, audio files and videos. They will also have the option of creating a secure login so they can receive real-time status updates on the incident after it has been reported.

Improving public reporting tools is just one of the ways Ontario is protecting our air, land and water, as committed to in the Made in Ontario Environment Plan.