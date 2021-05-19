Parks Canada Administered Places In Ontario Will Delay Opening Until At Least June 2

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of utmost importance to Parks Canada and the Agency is following the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts in its operations and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A Stay at Home Order is in place for the Province of Ontario and has been extended to June 2, 2021. Under the order, Ontarians are asked to leave their homes only for work, school, necessities, exercise or other essential activities. The order requires that Ontarians limit their travel to their own regions and also limits travel from outside of Ontario into the province to essential reasons only. For further information on the Ontario Stay at Home Order, please visit: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions .

To align with the Ontario Stay at Home Order and to help limit the spread of COVID-19 Parks Canada administered places in Ontario will delay the launch of most visitor services including camping and reserved parking until at least June 2, 2021. This includes Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park, Georgian Bay Islands National Park and Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site.

The following services and facilities will remain closed to visitors until at least June 2, 2021, inclusively:

Access to visitor reception centres and buildings;

Reserved parking areas, docks, mooring facilities and boat shuttles;

All campgrounds including island, front country and back country sites;

Roofed accommodations, including oTENTiks, rustic cabins and yurts;

All interpretation programs, experiences and guided tours.

All Parks Canada reservations impacted by this delayed opening will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full. Visitors do not have to do anything to cancel their reservation.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available. Visitors should check pc.gc.ca before they travel.