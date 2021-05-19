EXCLUSIVE: Discount Car And Truck Rentals Victim Of Ransomware Attack

A local resident was contacted by the company as they may have been a victim. The local resident has notified the Huntsville OPP.

Customers are advised to keep a close eye on personal information and change passwords.

“Discount Car and Truck Rentals was the victim of a ransomware attack at its headquarter office in Toronto. Discount promptly took steps to stop the attack and further secure its systems, and immediately began an investigation with the support of outside cybersecurity experts. Discount is in the process of notifying affected individuals so they can take steps to protect their personal information. The privacy of customer information is a top priority for Discount, and we deeply regret that this incident occurred.” The company said in a statement to Muskoka411.