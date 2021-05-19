“I Feel So Grateful” Orillia Resident Wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Sandra Degeer of Orillia. She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 29, 2021 DAILY GRAND draw to win $100,000!

Sandra, a 66-year-old mother, said she checked her ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “I saw the Big Winner screen appear and thought I was seeing things. I had to check about three more times before I started yelling, I won the lottery!”

Sandra, who is an avid gardener, said she was screaming at the top of her lungs hoping her daughter who was downstairs at the time would hear her. “I flew down the stairs to tell her. She couldn’t believe it!”

She plans to purchase a garden shed and save the rest. “I want to digest this amazing win and give myself a financial cushion.”

“It’s very humbling. I feel so grateful,” Sandra concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at West Ridge Convenience Store on Monarch Drive in Orillia.