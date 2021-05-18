MacTier Resident Wins Lotto 6/49 $1M Prize

Raymond (Ray) James of MacTier has that “6/49 feeling” after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the April 10, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX when the jackpots are high,” shared Ray, a financial industry worker.

Ray discovered his big win while at the store. “I was shocked. I saw $1 million pop up on the screen and felt like I blacked out,” he laughed. “The next thing I knew, I was told to expect a phone call from OLG!”

The father and grandfather went home to tell his wife the news about his big win. “I was thinking about the positive impact it would have on her,” he smiled. “I told her I didn’t make it to the hardware store because we won the lottery and she started jumping up and down! To be honest, that was the best part of winning the lottery – it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Ray plans to purchase his wife a boat and pay some bills with his winnings.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,402 jackpot wins and 372 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Muskoka Station Store on High Street in Mactier.

