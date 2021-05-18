Businesses Should Take Advantage Of Free Rapid Test Kits To Prevent Outbreaks

The Orillia-Muskoka Rapid Antigen Screening Program has been developed collaboratively between the Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville/Lake of Bays and Muskoka Lakes Chambers of Commerce in partnership with the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce. The program, supported by the Ontario and federal governments, provides free rapid antigen tests for organizations with fewer than 150 employees in Muskoka and Orillia. It’s designed to detect asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to keep workers and their families safe.

Businesses in Muskoka can order their tests now from www.RapidTestMuskoka.com. In Orillia, tests can be ordered from www.RapidTestOrillia.com

As well as providing ongoing pandemic supports, Chambers had been lobbying to get these rapid tests into the hands of businesses, faster. A successful test pilot in Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge paved the way for other Chambers to roll out their own programs.

“Chambers of commerce have been indispensable resources in their communities since the pandemic began,” says Sandy Lockhart, Executive Director, Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “Public health and the health of our economy are interdependent. Our Chamber is proud to be part of this collaboration.”

Kelly Haywood, Executive Director, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber adds, “We hope that by distributing these rapid tests in Muskoka, we can help curb the spread and reopen our local economy safely. In just seven days, we built an online platform and worked out contactless ways to get these tests out across our community quickly.”

Brenda Rhodes, Executive Director, Bracebridge Chamber, explains how screening can work to stop infection before it starts. “This test can detect the protein days before someone is infectious. This means that if an employer is testing at the recommended 2 tests per week, and not on back-to-back days, you can drastically reduce the chance of spread in your workplace. This is a powerful and important tool. “

“The program is truly a game changer for Muskoka, and for the entire province as more rapid tests roll out. As part of our dedication to pandemic support and recovery, Chambers have a strong stake in keeping our businesses and customers safe,” says Norah Fountain, Executive Director, Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The support of the Ontario government with help from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce was key in getting this regional program in motion. Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller points out this Chamber program is among one of the first approved to proceed.

“As businesses prepare to reopen, Rapid Antigen Testing will not only help protect workers, but it will also help customers feel confident entering local businesses,” says Miller. “I want to thank all four Muskoka area Chambers of Commerce for taking the lead to make sure small and medium-sized businesses in our area can use this valuable tool.”

For the Muskoka program, tests are being shipped and warehoused first in Orillia, and then distributed to each Muskoka Chamber. Businesses then make an appointment to pick up tests from their closest Chamber. All they need to do is sign up, watch a short video, sign a declaration and waiver, and designated workplace supervisors can then supervise staff testing themselves on site. Workplaces must use the online reporting tool Chambers have provided; however, the Chambers themselves will only know the types and amounts of tests used. They won’t know the results of any tests. While the Abbott’s screening tests and distribution is free, a disposal cost might apply for parts of the test kits. Presently, the Chambers are absorbing this cost when businesses can’t do so themselves.

The Muskoka-Orillia program is part of an overall Provincial Antigen Screening Program designed to decrease the impact of COVID-19 on the people of Ontario and the economy. This includes stay at home measures, education campaigns on how to stay safe, significant testing and tracing capacity, and a vaccination distribution plan.