A COVID Vaccine Clinic Is Coming To Baysville May 31st

SIMCOE MUSKOKA DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT TOGETHER WITH THE TOWNSHIP OF LAKE OF BAYS BRING A VACCINATION CLINIC TO THE AREA.

On May 31, 2021 the Township of Lake of Bays will host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Baysville Arena. This clinic is available to individuals seeking their first vaccination that are permanent and seasonal residents within the township. If you require a first dose vaccination and you can get to this clinic, this location may be a solution for you to consider.

Booking your appointment is done only on-line through a specified link not connected to the provincial booking system.

Please go to www.lakeofbays.on.ca/COVID19/ to view eligibility and the link to the booking site. Appointments are scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, May 31, 2021 only.

You will receive a confirmation email with the exact location and the time of your appointment.

Registration must be completed by Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

You must be 18+ years of age at the time of the clinic and following the provincial guidelines for high-risk or essential worker in order to be eligible. You will be required to provide proof of eligibility at the time of your appointment.