Traffic Complaint Leads OPP To An Impaired Driver In Strong Township

On Tuesday August 23, 2022 at 8:26 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP received a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver on South Lake Bernard Road in Strong Township.

Police located the motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police observed the driver consuming alcohol.

Further to the investigation, Joseph Beavis, 44 years-of-age from Sundridge, Ontario was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Consuming liquor in unauthorized place

· Drive motor vehicle no licence

· Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday November 10, 2022 in Sundridge Ontario.