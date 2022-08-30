Tractor Trailer Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 11

Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a single vehicle collision (Thurs Aug 25, 2022 at 7:40 am) involving a tractor trailer, on Highway 11 in Strong Township. No injuries.

Police investigation revealed that Patrick Rowe, 61 years-of-age, of Scarborough Ontario registered a fail on the Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation,

Insecure load

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Th