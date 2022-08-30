Heinz And ThredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection

“While HEINZ is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we’ve been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Brand Communications, HEINZ. “This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character HEINZ ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol.”

The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection comes at a time when demand for thrifting sustainable, one-of-a-kind clothing options is at an all-time high among eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. thredUP’s 2022 Resale Report found that 62% of Gen Z and Millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new. The global secondhand apparel market is also expected to grow by 127% by 2026 – three times faster than the global apparel market overall.

“At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life — even summer barbeque casualties,” says Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing, thredUP. “We’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!”