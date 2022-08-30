Heinz And ThredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection

Leaving its mark on thrifted clothing, HEINZ Vintage Drip is a collection of 157 one-of-a-kind secondhand, ketchup-stained items, available exclusively on thredUP
After decades of leaving its mark on the fashion industry, today HEINZ launches a first-of-its-kind fashion collection of thrifted clothes with ketchup stains, in partnership with thredUP, one of the world’s largest online resale platforms. The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection, sourced from and available exclusively on thredUP, features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, each with a unique HEINZ ketchup stain. Because when it’s HEINZ, it’s not a stain, it’s a statement.
“While HEINZ is recognized globally for its iconic glass bottle, keystone and slow-pouring ketchup, we saw an opportunity to view the stain we’ve been leaving on clothes as another iconic brand symbol and change the narrative from a stain to a statement,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Brand Communications, HEINZ. “This collection is about sustainably celebrating the character HEINZ ketchup stains add to apparel, inviting our fans to embrace a new iconic symbol.”
The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection comes at a time when demand for thrifting sustainable, one-of-a-kind clothing options is at an all-time high among eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. thredUP’s 2022 Resale Report found that 62% of Gen Z and Millennials say they look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new. The global secondhand apparel market is also expected to grow by 127% by 2026 – three times faster than the global apparel market overall.
“At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life — even summer barbeque casualties,” says Erin Wallace, VP of Integrated Marketing, thredUP. “We’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!”
HEINZ Vintage Drip is available exclusively at thredUP.com/HEINZ with 100% of proceeds going to Rise Against Hunger in support of global hunger relief. Intentionally designed to be inclusive across size and gender, sizes range from XXS – XXL. Fans who can’t get their hands on a piece from the first drop launching on August 30th, 2022, will have another chance on September 13, 2022, when more exclusive items will be released. North Americans can stay on top of the latest drops, seek style inspiration from notable thrifters and streetwear influencers, and share their drip on social using #HEINZVintageDrip, following and tagging @HEINZ or @HEINZ_ca, and @thredUP.