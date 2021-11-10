Township To Reopen Bala Arena And Municipal Office

At a regular Council Meeting held on November 10, 2021, the Township of Muskoka Lakes Council approved the installation of ice in the Bala Arena, as well as the reopening of the Municipal Office for transactional services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bala Arena did not open for the 2020/2021 season, and Council was considering reopening it for use this fall as a walking track.

“After hearing from the community, it is clear that the right decision is to put the ice back in the Bala Arena,” said Mayor Harding. “Due to COVID-19 we were not able to put the ice in last year, so I am glad we were able to work with users to get them back on the ice this year.”

The estimated opening date for the installation of ice in the Bala Arena is November 22, 2021. The reopening of the Bala Arena will include modifications to comply with public health guidelines and Provincial restrictions, including physical distancing, group size restrictions and staggered start times. The Township will have enhanced cleaning protocols and health screening measures once reopened. Proof of vaccination will be required.

Although the Municipal Office reopened to the public by appointment only on September 13, 2021, it will be open for regular transactional services beginning November 15, 2021. Appointments will now only be required for longer duration meetings with staff. Proof of vaccination is not required to enter the Municipal Office. Township services will also continue to be offered through curbside pick-up, outdoor drop box and online through the Township website, email and over the phone.

“The situation with Covid-19 is rapidly changing and we will continue to adjust our services accordingly,” says Mayor Harding. “It feels good to once again have the office open to the public for transactional services without requiring an appointment.”