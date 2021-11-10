Operator Pulled From The Water After Boat Catches Fire Near Beausoleil Island

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit responded at 3:28 p.m. November 10, 2021 to a report of a boat fire off the west side of Beausoleil Island south of Gin Rocks.

Officers attended the scene at 3:40 p.m. and with the assistance of a private vessel already on scene, transported the lone male occupant of the vessel to the Midland Town dock.

The operator had been in the water for a period of time prior to the arrival of rescuers after abandoning the fiery ship. He was triaged and transported to an area hospital for observation by awaiting County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

The 30′ plus powerboat is mostly submerged and is currently being removed by a marine salvage service.