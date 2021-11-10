Director Of Operations And Protective Services Discusses Road Construction, Winter Equipment And Outdoor Skating Rink

Director of Operations and Protective Services discusses wrapping up road construction for the season, winter equipment and the new outdoor skating rink. Watch the Nov 10 video or review the highlights:

The summer construction season for Public Works is over now, with the exception of two projects: the Diggin’ Downtown Main Street construction and the crosswalk installation in the west end. Both projects will be completed in the coming weeks.

Snow plows and equipment for the winter season are ready, and drivers are out learning their routes. Reminder to residents that now is a good time to get your snow tires on before the snow.

The water supply at Lion’s Lookout Field is ready for the new outdoor skating rink. The walking track will be maintained this winter for walking around the rink.

