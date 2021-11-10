Male Charged After Hunting Dog Found Deceased

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m., members of the Killaloe OPP responded to an animal complaint call for service, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police received information that the owner of a young hunting dog, had located the dog deceased, from an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of police investigation, 63 year old Wayne Hoffman of Bonnechere Valley Township has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offence:

Killing Or Injuring An Animal.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Killaloe Court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca