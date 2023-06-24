Township Seeking Public Input On Municipal Communications

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is interested in hearing about how we can improve our communications on Township business matters to the community. This feedback will assist with the development of a plan to ensure that the community is receiving information it needs in a timely and efficient manner.

Receiving input from all residents, business operators and community groups is vital to ensuring improved communications with the community. As a first step on how we can improve, provide your input through a survey on Engage Muskoka Lakes. The survey will be open until August 13, 2023.

Following this engagement step, there will be other opportunities for input that the Township will use to develop a communications strategy. It is anticipated that this strategy will be presented to Council for approval in early 2024.