Rotary Club Of Huntsville Pledges $100,000 Supporting New Equipment And Technology At Huntsville Hospital

The Rotary Club of Huntsville announced a $100,000 pledge supporting Huntsville Hospital Foundation and made a $25,000 donation towards the pledge. Rotary’s commitment to the local hospital will help improve healthcare for patients in Muskoka and beyond.

“We are pleased to make this commitment to our hospital as it will help each person in the community,” says Rob Saunders, who has been an active member of Rotary for the past 22 years. “You never know when you or your family may need the hospital, and we are happy to support our hospital today and into the future,” adds Saunders.

Annually, the club continues to invest in the healthcare of the community and has generously donated more than $360,000, which includes today’s pledge commitment. In addition to the Clubs annual support, other community organizations and service clubs are being asked to help.

“With our $100,000 commitment to the hospital, we hope others will join us by making a donation or pledge,” says Len Ross, Incoming President, Rotary Club of Huntsville. “What do you say? Are you up for the challenge?” adds Ross.

Rotary Club of Huntsville has been a loyal supporter of Huntsville Hospital Foundation since 1988.

“The generous $100,000 pledge from Rotary will help purchase urgently needed medical equipment. As our community continues to grow, so does the need for our hospital,” says Foundation CEO, Katherine Craine. “We’re thankful for the decades of support from Rotary and appreciate the Club’s continued investment in our hospital,” adds Craine.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Huntsville, visit: rotaryclubofhuntsville.com/

To learn more about Huntsville Hospital Foundation and to join Rotary in supporting your hospital, visit: huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca/