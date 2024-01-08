Township Of Tiny To Host Annual Winter Carnaval d’Hiver

The Township of Tiny is inviting the community to the annual Winter Carnaval d’Hiver for a day filled with fun winter activities, taking place on Saturday February 10, 2024 at Perkinsfield Park (43 County Road 6, South) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Here is a brief look at some of the scheduled activities:

Skating Performance by Elmvale Skating Club – 11:30 a.m.

Outdoor Public Skate– 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (bring your own skates, or borrow skates from the township)

Free Pancake Lunch (while supplies last) donated by Phil’s Catering – 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bex in Motion Fire Performance – 12:30 p.m.

Activities that can be enjoyed throughout the event include the mobile snow tubing hill provided by Snow Valley, the Tiny Township Lions Club mini stick arena, carnival games, s’mores and Bannock roasted on the fire, snowshoeing, or join the Midland Public Library, Springwater Public Library, Wye Marsh, and Severn Sound Environmental Association for a variety of children and family activities!

“Winter Carnaval d’Hiver is a uniquely Tiny event that provides an opportunity for families and friends to come out and enjoy winter in our community,” said Mayor David Evans. “We are grateful to all of our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners that consistently make this event better and better every year. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone over some delicious pancakes and hope you enjoy all of the winter activities and performances we have lined up”.

For more information about the Winter Carnaval d’Hiver, visit www.tiny.ca/winter-carnaval.