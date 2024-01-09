COVID Outbreak Over On Mental Health Inpatient Unit At OSMH

The COVID-19 outbreak on the C6 Mental Health Inpatient unit at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has been declared over.

The unit was brought out of outbreak status yesterday (Jan 8, 2024). It was originally declared on December 31, 2023 and resulted in 13 patients testing positive for COVID-19.

The unit is now open to admissions and visitors as per the current Visitors policy. Visitors are to mask at all times while visiting a patient. If a patient is COVID-19 positive they are only permitted visitors under special circumstances.