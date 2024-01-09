Muskoka Founders Circle Contest Finalists Announced

Muskoka Founders Circle, a group of Muskoka-based businesspeople working to

promote economic development in Muskoka, is pleased to announce the seven finalists for its 2023 Founders Choice Awards contest. The awards recognize local entrepreneurs whose new business ventures have the greatest potential for success. Cash prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 will be awarded to the top two entrepreneurs, to be selected at the Founders Den event on February 28, 2024 at the Gravenhurst Opera House.

Presentations by the finalists in front of a panel of judges will be followed by an announcement of the winners and a celebration reception. The Founders Den event will be open to the public.

“We’re thrilled that participation in our contest continues to grow,” said Rick Dalmazzi,

executive chair of Muskoka Founders Circle. “We had 50 entries from across Muskoka and our Founders group had difficulty choosing the seven best. We’re constantly surprised and excited at the level of entrepreneurial spirit that exists in Muskoka. Founders Circle is pleased and proud to support such a hard-working and dedicated group of business owners.”

The finalists for the 2023 Founders Choice Awards are:

Ruth Wilgress – Gravenhurst

Forest and the Trees Creative Counselling Services provides mental health services for children, youth and adults using methods such as play therapy, creative arts therapy, and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Laura Thomas – Kilworthy

Hidden Habitat is a plant nursery that grows Ontario native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs and trees, and also offers landscaping and garden design services.

Heather Glumac – Bracebridge

Muskoka Granola makes small-batch granola containing no preservatives, wheat, soy or dairy and sweetened only with maple syrup.

Kelli Ebbs – Huntsville

Muskoka North Good Food Co-op is a community-owned food co-operative working to grow Muskoka’s regional food system and selling directly to the public.

Morgan Vassallo – Port Sydney

Muskoka River Bagel Company produces and sells handcrafted bagels made from locally

sourced ingredients, as well as artisanal cream cheeses.

Mickey Henry – Bala

What Wake Park is a wakeboard and waterski facility that pulls wakeboarders and water skiers across the lake on a cable driven by an electricity-powered motor.

Linda Reisman – Gravenhurst

3DCP Muskoka Corporation produces 3D-printed custom concrete walls and other products to supply the construction industry in Muskoka.

“Membership in Muskoka Founders Circle is an opportunity for business leaders to support the efforts of our remarkable entrepreneurs,” said Geralyn Ochab, membership chair. “It’s our way of giving back to the community, by encouraging those who are paving the way to future economic growth.”

Members of the public wishing to attend the Founders Den event on February 28th can go to https://www.muskokafounderscircle.com/contact to request tickets