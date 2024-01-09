Winter Conditions Are Back And Here Are Some Tips From The OPP

North Bay and the surrounding area is expecting significant snowfall today and with that the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers of some practices to keep in mind while out on roadways.

Ontario’s winter weather can be very challenging at times exposing drivers to a wide range of weather and road conditions. Those conditions can change quickly and drastically in a short amount of time. The OPP reminds drivers to think ahead and be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

Before hitting the road, drivers can check weather and travel conditions by downloading the free Ontario 511 mobile App that provides real time highway conditions and traffic information.

The first thing drivers should consider is whether or not they should go anywhere. If the driving conditions are poor the safest option is to stay home unless absolutely necessary. If one must venture out keep the following in mind:

· Keep your vehicle full of fuel

· Carry a winter survival kit in the vehicle including extra clothing, winter boots, blankets, a phone charger and a candle with water proof matches and non perishable food

· Allow for extra time to get to your destination

· Look far ahead so you can recognize hazards well in advance

· Slow down when roadways are slippery and slushy

· Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze quickly and stay frozen longer

· Try not to make sudden movements for example no sudden braking or accelerating

· Keep your windshield and windows clear of snow and ice to ensure visibility in all directions

The number one cause of collisions in snowy conditions is speed. Safety on the highways and roadways is everyone’s responsibility and everyone needs to do their part. Slow down and drive safe.

For more information about winter driving, visit the Ministry of Transportation at Winter Driving.