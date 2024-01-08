Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Two Drivers For Violations

RIDE programs were operated by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 17 locations between January 4-8, 2024, checking 348 drivers for signs of impairment with no arrests.

A patrol officer on the other hand, noted the actions of a vehicle in the area of the roundabout on Simcoe County Road 93 near 1:36 a.m. January 7, 2024, and upon stopping the vehicle, after speaking with the driver the officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation. Further investigation at Detachment resulted in Dallas Giddy 25 years of Victoria Harbour being charged criminally with the alleged offence of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18, 2024, and also faces a 90 day driver’s licence suspension along with a tow and impound invoice for seven days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines).

In a second incident, a patrol officer on Highway 93 near Darby Road, Tay Township was alerted to a suspended driver by the on-board Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) near 3:00 p.m. January 6, 2024. After stopping the vehicle the officer entered into an investigation resulting in the driver George Piche 71 years of Orillia being charged criminally with the offence of – Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, and further charges of Drive motor vehicle – no licence contrary to the Highway Traffic Act, Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor and Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act and further with Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available along with Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25, 2024, with a tow and impound invoice for 45 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines).