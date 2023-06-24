Township Of Tiny Raises Over $50,000 For Local Charitable Organizations

) It was a perfect, sunny day at the Brooklea Golf & Country Club on June 16th for the

9th annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament where over 120 golfers hit the greens in support of local not-for-profit and charitable organizations in North Simcoe.

The day featured a noon shotgun start, a delightful plated dinner, a silent auction valued at more than $20,000, in addition to various on-course competitions and prizes!

That same evening, Mayor Evans, Council, and members of the volunteer Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament Working Committee presented monies to the following recipient charity organizations:

Angels with Backpacks Hospice Huronia

BCG North Simcoe Le Club de l’Âge d’Or de Lafontaine

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe Quest Art School + Gallery

CLH Foundation Scientists in School

Gateway Centre for Learning Sistema Huronia Music Academy

Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre We Are The Villagers

Georgian Bay Food Network

“Thank you to everyone ‘fore’ making this year’s tournament such a success,” said Mayor Evans. “We also want to give a special thank you to our tournament sponsors and donors whose support was key; we greatly appreciate your help and generosity, as we raise funds for charitable organizations in our community!”

Since 2015, the Golf Tournament initiative has successfully contributed over $415,000 to more than 35 local not-for-profit and charitable organizations focusing on supporting community health and wellness, building the local economy, delivering exceptional services, and much more.

To view photos from the event, view the album on Facebook. For more information about the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament fundraising event, visit www.tiny.ca/events/golf