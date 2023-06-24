Orillia And Canada Day Committee Adapt Celebrations During Waterfront Construction

Modified Canada Day celebrations, including fireworks, to take place on July 1

As the community counts down to Canada Day, the City of Orillia has been working with the Orillia Canada Day Committee to adapt celebration plans while construction continues in the downtown waterfront area.

“Celebrating Canada Day in Orillia is a long-standing tradition and we are pleased to work together with the Canada Day Committee to ensure our community can enjoy a family friendly event this coming July 1,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We would like to thank the Canada Day Committee for their continued flexibility and their commitment to putting on this great event despite challenges faced with construction.”

Construction impacts from Phase 2 of the Centennial Drive Area Improvements project have limited the ability for typical Canada Day events in Couchiching Beach, Centennial and Veterans’ parks. As a result, daytime festivities will now take place at Foundry Park and the Orillia Recreation Centre at 255 West St. S. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 1. Activities include the pancake breakfast, wheeley great parade, children’s village crafts and face painting, and the popular Canada Day birthday cake. In addition, special programming will be offered at the Orillia Recreation Centre, including open gym and an open swim throughout the day.

Canada Day fireworks will take place at dusk at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park. As a result, the “Point”, including the trail, will be closed to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to prepare for the fireworks.

As parking at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park is limited, free shuttles will be available from the Orillia Recreation Centre parking lot to the park from 7 to 11 p.m. to ensure all residents have transportation to the fireworks. The shuttle will pick up and drop off every 30 minutes. A shuttle to return to the Orillia Recreation Centre after the fireworks will be available at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park immediately following the display until 11 p.m.

“We have worked with the City to find a solution to move forward with Canada Day celebrations while construction is taking place at our typical location in Couchiching Beach Park,” said Mike McLaughlin of the Orillia Canada Day Committee. “We encourage Orillians to come out to the Orillia Recreation Centre for a variety of family friendly events on July 1 and hop on the shuttle to enjoy the incredible fireworks display taking place at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.”

Further details regarding the Canada Day festivities are available at orilliacanadaday.ca. For details regarding the revitalization of the downtown waterfront area and for more information on impacts, visit orillia.ca/waterfront.